This Is Where You Can Buy the Fujifilm GFX100RF Right Now

Tariffs are just playing havoc with the camera industry, weighted as heavily toward Asian companies and manufacturers as it is. Nikon went on record this week that customers should expect price hikes on June 23 because of the wackadoodle tariff situation.

Last month, Fujifilm briefly suspended orders for several of its most desirable cameras, including the X100VI and the brand-new GFX100RF, only just launched this past April. So it’s a mixed bag of news that you can find the GFX100RF for sale in the US now, but not at the usual suspects. Grab these quick if you want one, because I wouldn’t count on any highly desirable Fujifilm staying in stock for long.

where you can and can’t find it

Fujifilm’s GFX100RF is sold out at the usual suspects, including B&H Photo Video and Adorama. Neither will allow you to place a backorder. While the former doesn’t list an expected restock date, Adorama does state that it expects stock in July. I wouldn’t, uh, put stock in that estimated date, though. The world economy is a mess right now, thanks to the tariff situation. Things change daily.

As for the choice of retailers, I haven’t done any business myself with Glazier’s or Unique Photo. They’ve been in business since 1935 and 1947, respectively, though. They aren’t fly-by-night retailers who’ll take your cash and then disappear with the goods onto a tacky cruise liner.

fujifilm gfx100rf – credit: Fujifilm

With its 102-megapixel, large-format image sensor, which Fujifilm says is approximately 1.7 times larger than a 35mm full-frame sensor, the GFX100RF is also the lightest camera in the GFX lineup at 25.9 ounces.

Who knows what tomorrow’s news will bring on the tariff front. Given that the US (and by extension, the world) has been in turmoil since the GFX100RF was released, there really are no used models to pick up on the secondhand market, so grab it while you can.