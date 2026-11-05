This Is Why So Many Couples Break Up Around Thanksgiving, According to a Relationship Expert

Imagine coming home for the holidays, excited to spend quality time with your loving partner, only to be dumped just before Thanksgiving? This is such a common occurrence for many daters, especially college-aged students, that there’s an actual name for it: the turkey drop.

What Is the ‘Turkey Drop’ Dating Trend?

The “Turkey drop” is basically just a festive term for a breakup that occurs during Thanksgiving time. Like most dating trends, we can thank Gen Z (okay, and perhaps Millennials, too) for this one—though it was a common dating phenomenon far before it had this catchy title. And unfortunately, it doesn’t just impact college kids. With Thanksgiving and the holiday season adding pressure on even the most mature couples, it often triggers serious discussions and reconsiderations, which in turn often lead to separations.

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“I am very used to my phone lighting up at this time of year because of trends like ‘the turkey drop,’” says Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking. “The trend started with college freshmen. They head off to school still dating their high school sweetheart, then come home for Thanksgiving and realize they’re not the same person who left in August. So they end it before the pie comes out.”

Why Thanksgiving Is a Popular Breakup Holiday

Coming from experience, I’d say many couples feel overwhelmed and conflicted during the start of the holiday season, which is around Thanksgiving. Do you bring your partner home for turkey dinner with the fam, or are you not ready to take those next steps? Do you want to lock in for cuffing season, or does the thought of spending the winter snowed in together make your skin crawl? This season often triggers deep reflection, which can ultimately lead to breakups.

“The pressure is on; your auntie is asking if you are in a relationship, etc.,” Trombetti says. “Also, you are getting closer and closer to the new year. This is typically when many couples assess what they want for the future, and sometimes that means ending their current relationship.”

Additionally, for those away at college, they might return to their hometown lover with a new sense of identity and craving for freedom. Of course, they delay the breakup until Thanksgiving, which is typically the first chance they have to come home and talk in person.

Signs You’re About to Be ‘Turkey Dropped’ by Your Partner

No one wants to be broken up with during the holidays (or really any time of the year). A common sign someone is planning to end a relationship is increased distance and decreased effort. For example, maybe they’re answering your texts less and less, or perhaps they’re not including you in their holiday plans.

“This is typically the busiest time of the year,” Trombetti says. “If they are not mentioning plans for the holiday season, it may be a red flag.”

If you suspect your partner might drop you this Turkey Day, you can usually avoid being blindsided and humiliated by having an open, honest conversation.

“If you feel someone pulling away, that usually means something,” says Trombetti. “Trust your gut on this one. If they feel off, they probably are off.”