This Is Why There’s Been So Many NFT and Crypto Hacks

It’s been a wild few weeks for Crypto and NFTs. The whole market took some hits, but the crypto markets especially have seemed to spiral. At the same time, there’s been so many hacks, stolen Apes, and ransomed tokens that it’s hard to keep track of them all.

This week on Cyber, we go through it all. Who lost what and how? Also, what is it about the blockchain that makes it so vulnerable to hacks and schemes?

Motherboard senior staff writer Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai and Motherboard Senior Editor Jordan Perason sit down with Matthew Gault to talk about the unique vulnerabilities of the crypto market and what happens when centralized systems try to interact with a decentralized platform.

