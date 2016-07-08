This Is Why We Can’t Solve Our Food Waste Problem

We’re forever being reminded of the staggering amounts of food Britain wastes each year (in case you’ve been hiding under a landfill, it’s 10 million tonnes) and what we should be doing to save perfectly edible ingredients from the bin. Everything from turning surplus bread into ale to bidding on wonky children’s toys has been championed as a solution to our growing food waste problem.

But according to a new survey from Neighbourly, a website that matches charities with those looking to volunteer, we could be fighting a losing battle. Their research found that the very infrastructure of the British food industry is holding back the redistribution of surplus supermarket or restaurant food to homeless shelters and breakfast clubs.

Videos by VICE

Questioning 218 food charities across the UK, Neighbourly found that 47.8 percent cited not having enough storage space as the main reason for being unable deliver meals consistently and on time. A need for transport to collect donations was highlighted by 40.7 percent of food charities as a problem and 36.8 percent said they didn’t have the refrigeration capabilities. For 33 percent of charities, better funding was holding them back while 28.7 percent said they needed a more regular supply of contributions.

Steve Haines, head of community engagement for Neighbourly, told MUNCHIES that the study’s findings show that the redistribution of food is about much more than the produce itself.

He said: “I want to expand the circular economy even more. By looking at the full picture of these charities, we can fill those gaps. I want neighbourly to be able to give out unused office space if charities need that, or fridges and freezers.”

Neighbourly’s survey also noted that problems like lack of refrigeration could also impact on charities’ ability to provide healthy meals to those in need. The results found that while “bread (98.1 percent) and vegetables (96.2 percent) were almost universally accepted” as donations, chilled produce like dairy and meat were less welcome. A press release from Neighbourly explains that this “may point to the lack of capabilities identified earlier (refrigeration, transport), or simply the greater concerns around the safe handling of these fresh foods.”

According to a report released in May by waste research company WRAP, the UK grocery supply chain—one of the biggest food waste culprits in the industry—chucks 1.9 million tonnes every year. At the moment, only 47,000 tonnes of that food is redistributed. WRAP also estimates that around an extra 270,000 tonnes of food may be suitable for redistribution.

Haines is hopeful that Neighbourly’s survey will have a positive impact, not only in reducing food waste, but on the wider social issues food charities attempt to tackle.

He said: “With these charities, it’s not just about food. It’s about bringing communities together whether that’s reducing social isolation among older people or getting kids a good start to the day, and giving people access to a nutritional diet.”

And with food waste figures only getting bigger, change can’t come soon enough.