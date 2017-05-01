Make This Spiced Tequila ‘Sleepwalker’ Cocktail for Instant Chill Vibes

Photo by Sydney Kramer.

Sleepwalking is a hell of a condition. And for those of us whose brains are predisposed to gluttony, it can even turn into midnight zombie eating.

Ah, so that’s what happened to the tub of marshmallow fluff and that wedge of cheddar.

So if you suffer from a distressing habit of unconsciously consuming everything in sight, you might want to stay away from La Sonàmbula. But you won’t be able to.

You see, this herbaceous, slightly spiced tequila cocktail served at Brooklyn’s Leyenda will keep you sleepwalking back to the bar for more.

It’s a tantalizing mix of jalapeño-infused blanco tequila, lemon juice, chamomile simple syrup, Peychaud’s bitters, and chocolate-mole bitters for good measure.

And even if you’re not a sleepwalker already, this might turn you into one once cocktail time rolls around.