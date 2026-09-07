This James Bond Actor Had to Sleep With a Prostitute to Land the Role of 007

Following the release of 1967’s You Only Live Twice, original James Bond actor Sean Connery stepped away from the series with five 007 films under his belt (he’d later reprise his role for Diamonds Are Forever in 1971 and Never Say Never Again in 1983). For Connery’s replacement, producers settled on George Lazenby as their next Bond. Lazenby, who had no previous acting credits to his name, would go on to appear in just one Bond movie: 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. However, getting hired for the part was no cakewalk for the then-unknown actor.

While being interviewed for the 2017 Hulu documentary Becoming Bond, Lazenby revealed that he underwent four months of testing to prove himself to the filmmakers. During that time, he was tasked with riding a horse bareback and swimming laps in a pool in front of producers Harry Saltzman and Albert Broccoli. Lazenby also had to speak with a match in his mouth in order to make his Australian accent sound more British.

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Somehow, that wasn’t even the weirdest thing he was forced to endure.

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The Weirdest Part of George Lazenby’s James Bond Audition Had Nothing to Do With Acting

One night, Lazenby says a mystery man showed up at his hotel room with a young woman. The man informed Lazenby that the girl wanted to have sex with him, and the two quickly got down to business. As all of this was going on, the other guy sat in a chair next to Lazenby reading a newspaper. Lazenby recalled thinking that the stranger would be “going second,” and when that didn’t happen, he wrote the man off as a “bloody pervert.”

Only as the two visitors were leaving did Lazenby finally learn what this casual encounter was all about. “They said you were a male model,” the man told Lazenby. “And the studio, they were afraid you were gay. But, you’re not,” he continued. “I had no idea at the time it was a test. I just thought I got lucky,” Lazenby joked.

As for the woman, evidently the reason she was so eager to have sex with Lazenby was because she was a prostitute.