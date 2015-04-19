This James Collins Own Goal is Amazing

Manchester City lead West Ham 2-0 at the half and the first goal of the match was one of the more remarkable own goals you’re going to see. West Ham have been sloppy and disinterested all morning and Jesús Navas won the ball off a goal kick and pushed it back up the pitch. Navas fired in a cross that James Collins tried to redirect out of the zone and wound up doing the exact opposite of that. It curled higher and closer to the net and Adrian had no chance but to hope it skied over and out of play. Unfortunately it nicked the crossbar and went straight down on the wrong side of the goal line.

Sam Allardyce, whose time appears to be up at West Ham, is eaten up about the whole thing.

