This Japanese Caesar Salad Is an Umami Masterpiece

Caesar salad without anchovies and Parmesan might sound like an abomination, but there are plenty of other ways to sneak some umami into your dressing.

By incorporating traditionally Japanese ingredients such as usukuchi, miso, and bonito flakes, contrarian chef Yoya Takahashi was able to come up with a recipe that has the same bold flavor profile as the most classic Caesar salad, but in a brilliantly reimagined way.

Can’t decide between Japanese or Italian cuisine for dinner? Welcome to the best of both worlds.