Eat This Hearty Japanese Stew While Watching the Japan Episode of ‘Fuck, That’s Delicious’

We should eat what makes us strong. And in ‘Mericuh, we might think of that as being a few boneless, skinless chicken breasts and a barrel-sized protein shake washed down with a six-pack of Monster.

But in Japan, they know that you’ve gotta eat your veggies to be a true boss. Just ask sumo wrestlers. They may need to consume 10,000 calories a day to maintain their stunning physiques, but they do so in style.

This chanko nabe is hearty as can be, with its savory broth and protein punch from meatballs and tofu, but it will also load you up on vitamins. Whether you’re 150 pounds or tipping the scales at 450, everyone needs a little greenery sometimes—and cabbage, bok choy, mushrooms, green onions, carrots, and daikon will hit the spot and do your body good.

Now go body-slam some out-of-line jerk.

