People Are Using Ketamine-Derived Nasal Spray to Treat Depression

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially approved a nasal spray that could potentially combat treatment-resistant depression.

The medication, called Spravato, operates as an alternative to other depression treatments when such drugs have failed. According to Johnson & Johnson, the nasal spray is specifically for patients who have had an inadequate response to at least two oral antidepressants.

Spravato is the brand name for esketamine, which is known for its antidepressant effects (among other things). It’s also one of the mirror-image molecules in ketamine.

Unlike over-the-counter nose sprays used for congestion and other symptoms, Spravato can only be administered to patients via healthcare professionals in the Spravato Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program. This is because the drug poses serious risks such as “sedation, dissociation, respiratory depression, abuse, and misuse,” Johnson & Johnson reported.

But despite its potential adverse effects, the benefits of this treatment could also be experienced in as little as 24 hours, making it an attractive option for those who haven’t found relief in other meds.

“Treatment-resistant depression can be very complicated, especially for patients who do not respond to oral antidepressants or cannot tolerate them. For too long, healthcare providers have had few options to offer patients much-needed symptom improvement,” said Bill Martin, Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Neuroscience, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.

“Spravato is now available as a standalone treatment, meaning patients may experience improvements in depressive symptoms as early as 24 hours and at 28 days—without the need for daily oral antidepressants.”