This Keychain-Sized Game Boy Emulator Is our 90s Dream Come True

Get your massive adult thumbs and reading bifocals ready. This super-small Nintendo Game Boy emulator is the keychain accessory we would have killed for as kids.

Called the Keymu, this cutie is created by Vincent Buso. It has four buttons and runs on an Intel Edison chip. As Gizmodo noted, it’s basically a clamshell design of the Game Boy Advance SP, just in keychain size. Buso explained on Hackaday that the Edison chip is a hefty bang for your tiny computing buck: a dual core 500Mhz processor, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of flash storage, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a power management unit, and your pick of input/output interface including USB or SD cards.

In a prototype video, Buso plays a variety of NES, SNES, GBA and Game Boy games on the tiny device. Mario Kart Super Circuit looks surprisingly great on the impossibly small 1.5′ inch OLED display. Hell, if we spent hours staring at Tamagotchis in the 90s, driving a miniature Rainbow Road shouldn’t be a problem.

Buso writes on Hackaday that he was inspired by the teeny tiny Game Boy Color presented at the 2016 Hackaday SuperConference by Sprite_TM. But if you’re trying to get your thumbs on this itty-bitty gaming console, you’ll have to build it yourself: Buso mentioned in the video comments that since it’s early and unfinished version, he “wouldn’t sell it,” but is planning to post files and build instructions to make the entire product open-source.

Now, who will build one to run Doom on it?