This Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, and Denzel Curry Cypher Is More Fun Than Recess



Image via YouTube

A good cypher video happens when there’s a natural chemistry between the performers, with Odd Future’s “Oldie” being among the most notable examples in recent memory. This XXL Freshmen session between new-school lightning rods Denzel Curry, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, and Kodak Black just might be at that level of camaraderie and sheer schoolyard fun.

Uzi Vert flexes with a Goyard satchel bag and declares that he’s hounded by copycats, asking “can I get my flow back?” while Kodak’s brief but charismatic ending verse begins with “who the fuck picked this little sorry-ass beat?” The kid’s a star. There also several notable fits on display here, with Uzi’s Meowth denim jacket and 21 Savage dressing in a manner reminiscent of Final Fantasy‘s Sephiroth the clear standouts. Seriously, watch as everyone begins adding enthusiastic ad-libs to each other’s verses and tell me this doesn’t look like a goddamn blast. Watch the cypher below.

Phil Witmer