This Korean Sushi Is Stuffed with Surf ‘n’ Turf

Is there anybody out there who doesn’t love sushi?

Maybe. But those people are fools, anyway.

Sushi has become such a food phenomena outside its home of Japan that its become interwoven with other styles of cuisine. The Korean version of sushi is known as gimbap, and it’s as amazing as you’d imagine. Gimbap chef Toyoung Kwak teaches us all about the stuff in the newest episode of The Sushi Chef.

Thankfully, you won’t have to go all the way to Korea (or Japan) to taste gimbap, which incorporates the best of both food traditions.

Think of a bowl of bibimbap, wrapped up in seaweed and seasoned rice. A little sugar, salt, and sesame oil are the secret to the perfect rice flavor; for the filling, there’s marinated, thinly sliced beef; blanched spinach sprinkled with more sesame oil; and a smorgasbord of pickled daikon, burdock root, egg, and imitation crab meat. All together, it’s a taste of heaven that you can pick up with chopsticks.

The perfect roll? We’d like to think so.