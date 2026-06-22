This Legendary Metal Band Is Testing out a ‘Phone-Free’ Concert Experience for a Very Specific Reason

Legendary metal band Iron Maiden is testing out a “phone-free” experience at their Paris concert tonight, June 22. There is a very specific reason for the move, as the band is recording for a forthcoming tour film.

In a June 21 announcement on social media, Iron Maiden explained their plans. “Tomorrow’s show at La Défense Arena will use Yondr pouches to make the standing/General Admission floor entirely phone-free while we record the Run For Your Lives Tour film,” the message read. “This will enable us to create the optimal viewing experience for our fans on release, and a unique viewing experience for our standing fans in Paris.”

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Iron Maiden is filming their Paris concert for an upcoming movie

The message added, “If you have a standing ticket, your device will be locked in the pouch on arrival and unlocked when you leave at the end of the night. Bring a physical payment card to use at the bars and merch stands. There are areas within the arena where you will be able to access your phone for emergencies.”

Fans do not have to worry about handing over their phones, however. “Your pouch will stay with you for the duration of the show – no one else will be handling your device,” Iron Maiden’s message added. “Head to the venue early to make sure everything goes smoothly.”

Finally, the band clarified, “This is ONLY for the standing area at tomorrow’s show. No other show will use Yondr pouches. This was declared when the tickets went on sale last year. Adjustments for disabled customers are available with proof of disability. Pouches can be unlocked in designated areas for you to access your phone should you need to.”

Bruce Dickinson wants fans to be more present at concerts and less connected to their phones

While they’re just testing this out for now, Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has criticized phones at concerts before. During a 2025 appearance on the Appetite For Distortion podcast, Dickinson blamed the rise on social media clout. He then praised fans who choose to be present rather than connected to their devices.

“People who are real music fans, I think, understand, and I think they’re getting better about it. They understand what’s going on,” he said. “I went to see the Ghost show [in San Diego in early August 2025], and it was a no-phone show [Yondr pouches were used], and so all the phones are in baggies.”

“Oh my God—the difference. It was astonishing,” he continued. “The atmosphere—it was, ‘Wow.’ I mean, really, really noticeable. Even the way people behaved with each other, interacted with each other—not looking at the band, just being civil to each other, talking to each other was different.”