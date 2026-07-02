This (Literally) Hot Picture of My Chemical Romance Frontman Gerard Way Is Going to Haunt My Dreams

If you ever wondered what My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way would look like as a real-life comic book villain, this new photo gets pretty close.

The emo icons were playing a show in the United Kingdom on June 30 when photographer Nora Toth snapped an incredible image of the singer. In it, Way has a maniacal look on his face while being engulfed in flames. Frankly, this picture is going to haunt my dreams.

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Check it out in the Instagram post below (slide 6), along with Nora’s other really incredible MCR shots.

My Chemical Romance’s Liverpool concert was the kickoff of their summer 2026 European tour. They have a few more U.K. shows, as well as some in Italy and Spain. The band returns to North America in August for a run of concerts, and this fall they will head to Southeast Asia for a series of gigs.

In other MCR news, the band is preparing to release the 15th-anniversary edition of their fourth and final album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. In a previous social media post, the band shared, “Just over 15 years ago, we released a record we’re really proud of, called Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.”

“Today we are announcing the release of the 15-Year ‘Deluxe’ Edition of it,” they wrote in the May 14 post. “We hope you enjoy it as much as we do. It’s just as exciting a ride through the strange and reckless apocalypse as it was back then.” The message added, “The future is bulletproof. The aftermath is secondary.”

My Chemical Romance originally released ‘Danger Days: The True Lives of The Fabulous Killjoys’ in November 2010

The Danger Days 15-Year ‘Deluxe’ Edition drops on July 10, from Reprise/Warner Records. It will include the original 12 songs, fully remastered. It will also include nine bonus tracks. Check out the full tracklist below.

ORIGINAL ALBUM: