Your quest to be as jacked as humanly possible probably shouldn’t go any further than whatever supplement you can pick up at your local GNC. And it absolutely should not extend all the way to filling yourself with synthetic testosterone designed for cows.

As reported by Ars Technica, based on a wild case study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, a 50-year-old workout fanatic in Massachusetts spent eleven years befuddling medical professionals as they could find no cause for his frequent recurring heart failures, fatigue, kidney problems, and chronic erectile dysfunction. Every theory they came up with was dismissed by test results.

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The mystery started to unravel when the guy finally confessed to a not coincidentally decade-long habit of injecting himself with high doses of anabolic-androgenic steroids. The cocktail included trenbolone, an intense synthetic hormone legally used only on beef cattle to help them bulk up.

Man’s Secret Cow Steroid Habit Nearly Killed Him, Doctors Reveal

The wild part is that the guy had been experiencing these troubles seemingly after starting the cattle steroids and didn’t seem to think the two were related enough to stop taking the cow steroids. He had been taking the concoction since he was 39, which was around the time that he reported having initially felt the symptoms when he came back home to Massachusetts from a trip to the Caribbean.

The only thing that kept him alive was a life support system called an ECMO that pumps blood outside of your body into an artificial lung machine to remove carbon dioxide and infuse your blood with oxygen before returning it into your body.

Miraculously, the guy started feeling better once he stopped his bovine beefing injections steroid, and after about eight months, he started to show real recovery. His heart failure symptoms cleared up, though he was stuck with one unfortunate lingering effect: his erections continued to be dysfunctional.

Goes to show that if you are a man on a desperate quest to achieve the pinnacle of masculinity, do not inject yourself with cow steroids because, in addition to bringing you to death’s door, it will ruin your junk.