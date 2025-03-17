This Man’s Laundry Habits Sparked a Massive Debate Online

A few days ago, while scrolling through TikTok like any other bored millennial, I stumbled upon a video of a girl calling out her boyfriend for his “weird” laundry habits.

The video basically showed a man reading the back of a laundry detergent bottle, seemingly stressed out and clearly confused.

Videos by VICE

The Australian TikToker wrote over the video: “Help?? I just asked my bf where the cap for the detergent is and he said ‘Oh I just fill it up and throw it in?’”

“With ALL the clothes??” she questioned. “He’s so convinced this is normal that he’s looking for ‘where it says on the box.’”

The TikTok user also captioned the video, “Mental behavior in the house tonight.”

People Are Debating Laundry Habits After This Woman Shared Her Boyfriend’s Online

At first, when watching the video, I had the same reaction as the original poster. I had no idea that people actually wash the detergent cap with their clothes. Usually, I just rinse it in the sink. That’s what most people do, right…?

Apparently not.

When I opened the comments, I was shocked to learn that this is actually a habit for many people. In fact, many seemed to think it was common knowledge.

“Girl, don’t make me defend a man,” someone wrote.

“I do this?? so the cap isn’t covered in gross smiley soap residue??” another said.

“He’s right but tell him we said that he’s wrong,” a third person joked.

I mean…I’m just as perplexed as the TikToker. Seriously, are we all supposed to be doing this???

Thankfully, there were some commenters who shared my views…

“I am convinced everyone saying they do this is GASLIGHTING YOU GIRL LMAOOO,” one person wrote.

Another said, “I am convinced everyone saying they do this is GASLIGHTING YOU GIRL LMI was expecting all of these comments to be like yeah that’s insane but instead I’m just more confused.”

Same, girl, same.