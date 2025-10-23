This Married Couple Is Going Viral for Looking Exactly Like Twins

Some couples finish each other’s sentences. Liang Caiyu and He Xiansheng share the same face.

The pair, both in their twenties, run a small herbal medicine shop in Dongguan, Guangdong province. Their resemblance is so uncanny that customers often ask if they’re twins. According to the South China Morning Post, the couple met on a blind date and married six months later. They didn’t notice the similarity right away, but it became impossible to ignore once they started spending nearly every hour together.

“When we first met, I didn’t think we looked alike at all,” Liang said. “It was only after living together for several years that I slowly realised we resembled one another more. For the past two years, we’ve been together almost around the clock, working, eating, and resting together. I guess that’s why we’ve become increasingly alike.”

Their resemblance, once just a passing joke, became their calling card. When Liang began promoting their herbal medicine shop online, viewers weren’t so much focused on the products as they were on how eerily similar the couple looked. The attention turned their small business into an internet curiosity, helping them attract thousands of followers.

People Are Freaking Out Over This Married Couple Who Look Like Twins

Their Douyin account, with over 21,000 followers, features short videos where they lean into the resemblance. In one clip titled Who’s the Husband, Who’s the Wife?, they appear in matching outfits, mimicking each other’s expressions until the difference disappears. Another, Putting Makeup on My Husband, shows He transformed into Liang’s twin after a makeover, with the caption “We are really sisters now” drawing hundreds of thousands of likes.

He, who describes himself as naturally shy, said he agreed to appear on camera after watching his wife stay up late editing videos. “If it helps the business, I’ll give it a try,” he said.

Comments on their posts range from fascination to disbelief. “Even the double chin folds match,” one user wrote. Another joked, “You two aren’t just lookalikes. You’re sharing one face.”

They’ve built a small business and a viral following at the same time. They just happen to look like the same person doing both.