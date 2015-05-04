This Mayweather-Pacquiao Video Game Is Scary Accurate

VICE Sports thought about writing a detailed, round-by-round recap of Saturday’s fight of the century between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, but then we stumbled upon this video game simulation and decided this was better than anything we would have written. From the ridiculous contract, to bear hugs, to Floyd giving Manny the D-fense for 12 rounds straight, these 3 minutes are a pretty accurate depiction of the 36 minutes of sweaty man hugs that we will never get back, not to mention the $100 it cost to watch said sweaty man hugs. But it doesn’t matter, they already got our money.