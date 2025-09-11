This Metroidvania Dropped the Same Day as Hollow Knight: Silksong and Got Buried

We’ve been treated to several opinions on everything related to the release of Hollow Knight: Silksong. Even the constant back and forth about whether or not the release date reveal was proper was exhausting.

Most devs elected to push back their own games so as not to get caught in the tidal wave that was the indie juggernaut. And they made the right move. Atari didn’t, however, and they found out the hard way why that was a bad business idea.

Videos by VICE

Atari’s Adventure of Samsara Got Washed on Day One by Silksong

Is that an overtly sports-like way to put it? Absolutely. But it did. Kotaku spotted that the game, at one point after release, had a peak player count of 12. And based on what I’ve seen of gameplay, Adventure of Samsara looks like the kind of game that absolutely needs to get traction of its own. That 2D pixel art looks great. And you know I’m a sucker for some good pixel art.

Adventure of Samsara is a reboot of the Atari 2600 game Adventure. And it looks pretty cool, like the type of game that people would have gone crazy for if it wasn’t for Hornet and the many characters that inhabit the world of Hollow Knight.

But we don’t have to focus only on one game. Go crazy for this one anyway. The game promises easter eggs that call back to the original game. Though I will say, if you happen to catch any one of those, you’re either an elite level retro enthusiast or it’s time for your nap.

I’ll be carving out some time for Adventure of Samsara because why not fill my life with as much Metroidvania joy as possible? By all accounts, it’s a great game and more than worth the time.

Besides, you know full well that Hollow Knight: Silksong has beaten you to a pulp, and you need a break. Jump in on this one ASAP.