This Mexican Restaurant’s Bonkers ‘Avengers’ Commercial Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

A writer and actor named Michael Tannenbaum runs a Twitter account called ArtDecider, which does exactly what it promises in its pinned tweet: it determines whether or not other people’s tweets should be categorized as ‘Art’ or ‘Not Art.’

Although the ArtDecider account has shared its opinions about some sixty-plus tweets in the past day, we knew that this gloriously bonkers video of an enthusiastic restaurant owner, a Marvel supervillain, and some deliberate-but-benign copyright infringement was the highest form of art well before he typed his official verdict.

Videos by VICE

https://twitter.com/goingonajournie/status/1161145837256228864?

On Tuesday, the Twitter account @goingonajournie shared 51 seconds of pure magic with the rest of us. “This is a real ad that a real restaurant in Mexico made,” she wrote. The commercial begins with—SPOILER ALERT—one of the final scenes from Avengers: Endgame when Thanos believes that he has all the Infinity Stones, and thinks he’s one finger-snap away from wiping out half of us.

“Yo soy inevitable,” he says, but instead of cutting to—YO, WE SAID SPOILER ALERT—a defiant Tony Stark, we’re introduced to the owner of Takesabroso, a restaurant in Veracruz, Mexico. “Yo soy Takesabroso,” he says, snapping his fingers. That launches a 30-second montage of the restaurant’s offerings, set to a cumbia remix of the Avengers: Infinity War theme. And while that’s happening, a miniature version of Thanos is shaking his giant purple ass in the corner of the screen.

This isn’t the first time that Takesabroso—and its video editor, Jorge Lajud—have been willing to go dank in their commercials. Another recent ad recast the owner in a scene from Venom, and they’ve also turned him into the bandana-wearing dance meme Ricardo Milos.

https://twitter.com/Lookin4Serenity/status/1161272200797855745

As of this writing, the Thanos commercial has been watched more than 4.5 million times on Twitter. “This meme is viral thanks to all,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday. “Takesabroso not only seeks to bring flavor to your life, it also seeks to bring joy to your heart.”

And yes, the Art Decider did appear in the Thanos video’s @-replies—but come on, there was never any doubt. This is ART.