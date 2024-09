Jordan Kilganon is referenced across the internet as a “professional dunker” and while that might seem like a weirdly specific and limiting occupation, after watching this video, it is a well-earned job. He calls this dunk “the lost and found” and it’s awesome. He does a 360 and passes the ball up to himself, behind the back, at about the 180 degree mark, and then catches it again at 360 for a disgusting one-handed dunk.

[Reddit]