This Mix of South African Beat Music From Christian Tiger School Is Super Chill

South African’s Christian Tiger School (Luc Vermeer and Sebastian Zanasi) are bubbling up—they’ve just signed with Tommy Boy Entertainment, the legendary home to everyone from Danny Tenaglia to Gucci Mane. Their second album Chrome Tapes drops in June, but you don’t have to wait till then to get a taste of their melancholic, LA beat-inspired psychedelia—they’ve made you a mix of all original tracks, including some deep cuts from early in their career.

As one of the most hotly-tipped names in South African electronic music right now, Christian Tiger School are also featured in Future Sound of Mzansi, a new documentary on South Africa’s thriving dance music culture. Directed by Spoek Mathambo and Lebogang Rasethaba, the film is built on interviews with local producers, but also digs into questions of race and the lingering legacy of apartheid. You can watch it in three parts right here.

Tracklist

Hey Arnold, Dad’s Here

Eastern Food Bazaar

Chorisolo

Synko Phone

Spanish Robin Williams

Trapped In The Gunjle

Cinderella Rocafella

The Soul Of Morpheus And The Comet Man

