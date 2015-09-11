This Model From Rihanna’s #BBHMM Video Is An Amazing Techno DJ

If Sita Abellán looks familiar to you, it’s probably because you’ve seen her ripping bongs and flaying naked bodies in Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money,” dressed like French New Wave star Anna Karina reborn as a ’90s club kid with a residency at GHE20G0TH1K. The Spanish model earned her spot as Rihanna’s sidekick with her badass sense of style—which as also garnered her 113,000 followers on Instagram. However, what her social media trail doesn’t reveal as much is her love for DJing and techno.

Sita Bellan with Rihanna and crew on the Bitch Better Have My Money shoot

Sita started DJing three years ago, when she was still living in a little town in the south of Spain. “I started with a friend just as a hobby on his computer, and my friends had some clubs in Madrid,” she she says over the phone from Tokyo, where she is on a photo shoot. “When I moved to Milan two years ago, I became a resident at a club called Plastic, playing ’90s hits and hip-hop every Friday.” Since then, the self-described “techno princess” has played everywhere from Vivienne Westwood parties to clubs like Void in Milan and Arc in Tokyo; she cites Berghain residents Ben Klock and Marcel Dettmann as her favorite selectors.

“People think, ‘Oh, she’s a model, she must play shit mainstream music,’” she remarks about the DJ-model stereotype. When they listen to me DJ, they get surprised. DJing is something I like. I don’t do it because I’m a model and can get money and take benefits. It’s something I do because I really enjoy it, and I love techno.”

With New York Fashion Week kicking off, Sita made us a mix to soundtrack the impending stretch of sleepless nights. “This is what I love: my favorite DJs and songs at the moment,” she says about the track’s she’s chosen. “When I make a mix, I don’t use songs that I already use for playing. It’s songs that I find in the moment.”

Tracklist

1. Skudge – Depth Buffering

2. Nina Kraviz – IMPRV

3. Samuli Kemppi – Suunta

4. Marcel Dettman – Quicksand

5. Function – Disaffected

6. Norman Nodge – Signal Response

7. Peter Van Hoesen – Face of Smoke

8. Woo York – I am against

9. Mike Parker – FWD (Donato Dozzy Remix)

