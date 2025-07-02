This Moroccan Photographer Turned His Rooftop Into a Global Art Studio

As part of I’LL RISE, a documentary series by VICE in partnership with the European Commission, we spotlight a new generation of African creators who are reshaping global culture, powered by creativity, resilience, and improved infrastructure. From music to photography to fashion, these stories reveal how access, opportunity, and ambition can change everything.

Ismail Zaidy didn’t wait for a studio, a degree, or even a proper camera. He had a rooftop, a phone, and a vision, and that was enough.

Growing up in Marrakech, he discovered beauty in the everyday, fabrics drifting in the wind, his siblings poised in quiet moments, pastel neighborhood walls, and he started capturing it all with his phone, teaching himself as creativity took hold. His early rooftop experiments evolved into a distinct visual voice defined by color, silence, emotion, poetic intimacy.

It didn’t take long for his shots of his siblings to blow up, catching the eyes of Apple, Adobe, and even Vogue. One pandemic-era photo of his sister rocking a vintage dress in a faded hotel hit different, radiating a rare calm and hope when the world was losing its mind.

“People think you need big gear to make big art,” he says, “but I built my career with bars of Wi‑Fi and a cracked phone.”

In Morocco where creative industries are still emerging, improved digital infrastructure supported by European partnerships became the launchpad he needed. Faster, stabler connections meant speedier uploads, bigger reach, and a straight shot from his rooftop to Milan, Paris, and beyond.

“Frames of Morocco” follows Ismail from that modest rooftop to the silent expanse of the Agafay desert, into the warmth of family living rooms, and through the digital portals that changed everything. His perspective is expansive, capturing not just how Morocco looks, but how it feels, breathes, and dreams.