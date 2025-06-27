this-movie-made-people-think-they-need-plastic-surgery-to-be-loved

Swiping culture is already exhausting, but Materialists left some singles thinking the real problem might be their looks.

After watching the buzzy indie film, 1 in 12 single Americans now say they believe they need cosmetic work in order to find love, according to a new report from matchmaking service Tawkify. Love might be the product, but now, some think their looks are the packaging.

The study surveyed 465 singles and analyzed Google search data to track how Materialists impacted real-life dating culture. While plenty of viewers walked away feeling jaded or burned out—1 in 2 say they’re exhausted by the apps—others said the movie made them rethink how they present themselves. A quarter of respondents said it shifted how they “show up” emotionally or materially, while nearly 1 in 6 now want to date more intentionally.

But it’s the cosmetic surgery stat that hits hardest. The idea that romantic worth might require Botox or fillers shows how deeply people have internalized the pressure to appear “polished.” This mindset is spreading fast. Over a third of millennials and Gen X believe marriage is a business transaction.

Still, not everyone is turning to needles and surgery. The report found that more than half of singles would consider hiring a professional matchmaker, with 21% already planning to do so. States like New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey saw the highest spikes in search interest, suggesting people might be looking for something a little more curated and personal. Unlike the brutal world of swipes and the same shallow conversations over and over.

“The real takeaway here isn’t just that people are tired,” said the Tawkify team in their analysis. “It’s that they’re questioning the entire system—how we present ourselves, how we connect, and what love even means in a culture that commodifies it.”

Whether that leads someone to sign up for a matchmaking service or a consultation with a plastic surgeon may come down to how much value they think they need to project to be seen. For many, Materialists didn’t just expose the dating economy. It forced them to ask what they’re selling.

And in some cases, the answer might be their face.