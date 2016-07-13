This Mushroom Crostini Puts Avocado Toast to Shame

Look, avocado is great. We fucking love the stuff. But that doesn’t mean that the world of snacking starts and ends with avocado toast. Avocado is a buttery beauty queen, but putting a few thin slices of it on a piece of whole wheat bread and trying to pass it off as the Mona Lisa on your Instagram isn’t going to impress us much these days.

And besides, it’s summer. There’s a wealth of other fresh produce out there that deserves your TLC.

Chef, restaurateur, and tapas master Jose Garces dreamed up this perfect toast dish after doing a little bit of foraging in the MUNCHIES garden. It starts with a hearty slice of rustic bread, then a layer of pesto made with radish tops, Parmesan, toasted sunflower seeds, and chives. Top the whole thing with sautéed chanterelles and shiitake mushrooms, fresh chopped herbs, and a sprinkle of sea salt. If you have other wild mushrooms on hand, feel free to add or sub them in as well.

And if you really want to kick this thing into the stratosphere, don’t skimp on the morels. Then dig in and experience the true bliss that can only arise from combining super-umami flavor with high-quality carbs.

Avocado, we love you, but maybe you were bringing us down.