This Nerd Plays Gorillaz’ “Feel Good Inc.” on One Big Stupid Guitar

These days, showing up at a house party with a guitar doesn’t engender a lot of goodwill—only contemptuous glares for being “that guy.” And perhaps rightly so, who wants to listen to the fumbling plucking and see the puppy eyes of an amateur guitarist?They simply don’t have the same mystical aura of the rock ‘n roll sex gods that came before them—or so we thought, until we came across Luca Stricagnoli. He’s doing things with his three-necked guitar that have us feeling differently. For evidence, check his cover of Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” in which he reproduces the song in its entirety—literally every part from the beat to the vocal melody—with only a guitar.

One hand plays the bass line, the other is responsible for the melody—and he’s still somehow able to simulate the drums. He even translates De La Soul’s rap part into a solo, at which point we leave the realm of reality as we know it.

With that rendition, Stricagnoli would definitely be safe at a party—at least for a while.

