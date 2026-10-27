This New ‘AI Girlfriend’ Platform Lets Men Design Women Who Do Exactly What They Want

Womanhood has been reduced to an idea or a feeling in a lot of conversations lately. Now, for a monthly subscription, men can create their own version of a woman and decide exactly what she’s supposed to be like.

A new Europe-based platform called SxxxAI lets men 18 and older design an artificial girlfriend, choosing everything from her appearance and personality to their imaginary first date and what she’s willing to do in bed. According to reports about the platform, creating one is free, but chatting and generating custom photos or videos costs anywhere from $1 to $99 a month. The most expensive plan allows up to 50 girlfriends. Fifty. Presumably for the guy who finds one obedient imaginary woman a little limiting.

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The company insists the characters are intended for entertainment and aren’t supposed to replace relationships with actual women. Which raises a fair question about why the service is selling something that looks so much like a relationship.

Men Can Now Create Their ‘Perfect AI Girlfriend’ for $99 a Month

But it’s not like people aren’t interested. A Talker Research survey found that 27% of Gen Z adults had engaged in sexual conversations with AI chatbots, while men were about twice as likely as women to report romantic interactions. Another survey from the Institute for Family Studies found that one in four adults under 40 believed AI partners could eventually replace relationships with humans.

MIT sociologist Sherry Turkle has spent years examining our growing attachment to machines. In her new book, Artificial Intimacy, she looks at what happens when people start treating chatbots as romantic companions. AI offers “the illusion of intimacy without the demands,” she told NPR. A computer-generated girlfriend will always be available to listen and can be designed to say exactly what someone wants to hear.

Kim Villanueva, president of the National Organization for Women, was far less diplomatic. “You can’t solve loneliness by creating a woman who never gets to say no,” she told the New York Post.

And loneliness is a serious concern, especially for young men who are already struggling to meet people. It’s easy to see why someone would be attracted to a girlfriend who always wants to talk and never gets irritated with them. But actual relationships involve disagreements and occasionally hearing things you’d rather not hear. Getting comfortable with a woman you’ve programmed to agree with you probably isn’t great preparation for dating one who has her own opinions.

For $99 a month, you can have 50 girlfriends who do exactly what you want. And not one of them is a woman.