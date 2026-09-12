This New Dating Tool Lets You Background-Check a Match Before the First Date

Americans are losing an obscene amount of money to people they met online, fell for, and eventually discovered didn’t exist in quite the way they were advertised. Now there’s a dating background-check site hoping to make that discovery happen before anyone sends $14,000 to a boyfriend currently “stuck overseas.”

Stud or Dud launched in late August from PeopleFinders, a public-records company that’s been around for over 25 years. Just enter a name, phone number, or city, and it pulls from court records, address history, property records, marriages, bankruptcies, and other public information. An AI summary organizes the results and flags things it thinks might be a bit sketch. The person you’re searching doesn’t get notified.

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A single search starts at $5, with subscriptions available for people whose dating calendar requires a larger research budget.

A New AI Dating Tool Checks Court Records, Marriages, Bankruptcies, and More

There’s certainly a market for it. The FBI recorded more than $929 million in confidence and romance fraud losses in 2025, up about 38% from the year before. The FTC also found that nearly 60% of people who lost money to a romance scam that year first encountered the scammer on social media. Tinder and Hinge have competition. Sometimes the stranger in your DMs is the one who wants access to your savings account.

“Daters today have access to more information than ever, except about the person sitting across from them,” PeopleFinders CEO Amber Higgins said in the company’s launch announcement.

Most people already do some version of a pre-date search. Google the name, check Instagram, maybe look at LinkedIn if the person claims to be a “founder.” The problem is that all of that can be staged. Photos can be stolen, bios can be copied, and an impressive-looking profile can belong to someone who made half of it up. Court filings, marriage records, property records, and address history can tell you things a dating profile would never volunteer.

That doesn’t make Stud or Dud foolproof. Public records can be old, incomplete, or attached to the wrong person, and AI can misread what it finds. A report can give you more information. It can’t, however, tell you if someone is lying to your face.

Behavior should fill in the rest. Someone who avoids video calls, keeps changing basic details about their life, or tries to move the relationship along at warp speed is a big red flag. If money comes up before you’ve even met, block and move on.

The internet has made it easier to meet strangers. It has also made it easier for strangers to pretend they’re whoever the hell they want.