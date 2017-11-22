This New Thanksgiving-Themed ‘Rick and Morty’ Clip Is Bizarrely Touching

On Wednesday, Adult Swim dropped a new Rick and Morty clip in honor of Thanksgiving—and the thing is so unexpectedly touching, you’ll probably have to pull a Lady Bird and call your mom once it’s over.

In the two-and-a-half minute clip, friendly trans-dimensional parasite Mr. Poopybutthole clicks off the TV after watching the conspiracy theory-riddled finale of Rick and Morty season three (the guy’s known to be a fan) and takes a moment to reflect on his life.

Videos by VICE

He leans back in his chair, pulls out a scrap book, and starts to peruse the pages, flipping through photos and souvenirs from his life—a life that’s taken a turn for the better after breaking ties with the Smith clan.

Do you want to tear up over photos of a Mr. Poopybutthole and his dog mourning the loss of a cat? Or shed a tear when Mrs. Poopybutthole tells him there’s going to be a baby Poopybutthole joining the family? Maybe get the waterworks flowing when Mr. Poopybutthole walks into the kitchen to join his wife and Poopy child without the use of his cane, proving that gunshot wound is finally healed? Well, you’re in luck.

Wallowing in a sea of emotions caused by a talking chorizo in a top hat isn’t exactly how I thought I’d spend my Wednesday morning, but here we are. In any case, the clip is a nice, positive epilogue to what was Rick and Morty‘s darkest season yet. Give it a watch above.

I’m not crying, you’re crying. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.