This New Video From LA Duo Collapsing Scenery Will Remind You That Bodies Are Just Weird Flesh Bags

Sometimes I forget my body is just a fleshy skin sack, full of fluid and squishy parcels of muscle and hard sticks of collagen. In fact, I forget this so regularly that when I see bodies being flung around or moving in ways I have never seen before, I feel kinda freaked out. What is this strange vessel that I am stuck inside? Why hasn’t it disintegrated yet? What happens when it breaks or when I leave it?



All of which is to say: LA duo Collapsing Scenery have gone and released a music video for their new track “Common Cause” which does just that. Part abstract art performance, part sexy dance routine, the video shows a bunch of people flinging their bodies around in weird, wonderful and occasionally creepy ways.

In a press release, the singer Reggie Debris​ explained, “The song ‘Common Cause’ deals with the limits of compromise and the inevitable complications that arise when we make bedfellows for reasons of political expediency. To us, the imagery in the video paints those tensions in terms of the body and its relationship to space; the body as an individual entity vs the body as part of a communal whole, and what it means to navigate those identities within a space that’s progressively collapsing or falling apart.”

So…yeah, there’s that too.

Watch the video below:

Collapsing Scenery’s God’s Least Favorite‘ EP will be released on vinyl and digital download via Metropolitan Indian Records on September 23rd. Pre-order the vinyl here​ and look out for Collapsing Scenery playing live in the UK at the following shows:

September live shows:

Fri 23rd: London- Rough Trade East

Mon 26th: London- The Jazz Cafe*

Tue 27th: Bristol- Thekla*

Wed 28th: Manchester- Deaf Institute*