This NYC Restaurant Is Really Out Here Selling $42 Steaks for Dogs

The last dog I had was a stubborn, destructive, and insanely lovable 75-pound boxer named Pigpen (R.I.P.). He had several food allergies and was on prescription dog food that cost more per ounce than whatever frozen meals that I was reheating for myself, but his dietary restrictions didn’t discourage him from trying to eat my bedroom door, my shoes, my guests’ shoes, strangers’ shoes, and most of my furniture. He had an impressive ability to find every dead bird, squirrel, possum, or rat within a several-block radius, and he put all of them in his mouth. He also enjoyed the flavor profile of his own dick.

I’m not sure he would’ve fully appreciated a $42 steak, is what I’m saying.

Earlier this month, The Wilson Restaurant & Bar in Manhattan introduced its own dog-friendly menu, which includes a 16-ounce grilled ribeye steak, which is served with grilled baby vegetables and steak jus. And yes, it is $42—the exact same price as the ribeye steak that non-canines can order from the All Day Menu.

If you’d like to subtly body-shame your pet, the menu also has a “When I’m Dieting” section that includes Pan Roasted True North Salmon ($28) and a grilled chicken breast ($16); both entrees come with a side of steamed vegetables. For dessert, the restaurant offers a choice of sliced apples and heirloom carrots ($11) or a bowl of mixed berries ($14).

Jeff Haskell, The Wilson’s Culinary Director, told Forbes that cooking for his own dog inspired him to create these menu options, assuming that “serving regular human-menu items in dog bowls” qualifies as “creating,” or whatever.

“The inspiration behind this menu was cooking wholesome, delicious, and safe food for dogs and providing peace of mind for our guests who enjoy taking their pets out for a night on the town,” he said. “My wife and I have an English Bulldog named Stella who happens to have an affinity for very softly scrambled eggs with sea salt and extra virgin olive oil. She also enjoys poached and pulled chicken. If the food isn’t cooked to her liking she always lets us know.” (Stella sounds real high-maintenance.)

To put that $42 steak in context, a ribeye at Porter House, which New York magazine calls “the absolute best” steakhouse in the city, is $63, while the same cut at some of the other restaurants that round out its top 10 range from $45 at Cote to $59 at Bowery Meat Company.

All of The Wilson’s, uh, dog foods will be served on its side patio and front terrace; the city’s Department of Health requires dogs to remain outside at restaurants. People reports that pet guests are required to be leashed or crated during their meal, regardless of how that might look on their Instagram stories.

On second thought, yeah, I probably would’ve bought Pigpen a $42 steak. But he would’ve had to share it.