This One Dating App Mistake Could Ruin Your Chances of a Summer Fling

With summer just around the corner, many singles are seeking new connections and lighthearted fun in the sun. However, one common dating app mistake might just be holding them back from securing their next match.

According to Julie Nguyen, certified dating coach at Hily Dating App, using a group photo as your first image is a common yet sometimes deadly (at least, in terms of your dating app reputation) mistake. Not only can this confuse viewers (I mean, how are they supposed to know which one you are?), but it might also attract attention to the wrong person. For example, they might be let down to learn you’re actually the person on the left, not the one on the right, who’s far more their type.

Videos by VICE

Some group photos might also give the wrong impression, e.g., that you’re seeking group fun or a casual friendship over a one-on-one romantic connection.

Nguyen breaks down why you should avoid this critical dating app mistake—and what to include instead.

1. It Hurts Matches

According to Nguyen, using a group photo as your first dating profile image can hurt your chances at securing matches.

“Swiping shouldn’t feel like solving a puzzle,” she says. “People are making split-second decisions on dating apps, and if you aren’t immediately identifiable among your group of friends, it creates enough friction for someone to swipe left.”

People like convenience today, especially when swiping through countless dating profiles.

“The cognitive load of figuring out who you are through the rest of your photos is more effort than most people are willing to give,” Nguyen explains. “Your profile should make it obvious right away.”

However, if you must include a group photo, use one where you’re front and center so you’re easier to spot. Additionally, put it further down in your profile so you can still show your social side without them having to guess what you look like.

2. You Risk Being Outshined

Dating apps create a naturally shallower dating experience, as most people only base their interest on your photos. While prompts and conversations can boost your chances of forming a connection, initial attraction is typically the most important factor.

“Unfortunately, not everyone makes an effort to explore the entire profile before liking or disliking it,” says Nguyen. “That is why you don’t want to create any room for awkwardness in a space that should be highlighting you.”

Using a group photo as your first picture is risky, as someone might be more attracted to your friend, sister, or whoever is in the photo with you. It’s best to highlight yourself first and not allow them to develop an interest in another person on your page.

“In some cases, a match could find your friend more attractive and feel slightly misled about who the profile is centered on,” says Nguyen. “Later, that can lead to unmatching once they go through the profile or when you meet in person.”

3. It Can Signal Low Confidence

While including group photos can sometimes work to your advantage, using too many might actually signal insecurity.

“If most of your photos are group shots and it’s hard to find you in them, there can be a perception that you’re hiding behind your friends,” says Nguyen. “It may also come across as a lack of confidence if there are no solo photos, especially if it feels like you don’t have images of yourself outside a group context.”

As stated earlier, your best bet is to use a solo photo for your first picture, then include some group or family photos later on to show your social side. Just make sure you’re easy to identify.