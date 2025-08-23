This One Exercise Could Knock You Out Better Than Ambien

Most sleep advice feels made for someone with no anxiety and a perfect blackout curtain. You’ve probably already tried the magnesium, the screen limits, the warm baths. But a new study suggests something far more physical (and zen-ful) may actually help: high-intensity yoga.

Researchers at Harbin Sport University analyzed 30 randomized controlled trials across more than a dozen countries. They looked at over 2,500 people dealing with sleep disturbances, and found that yoga—especially the kind that makes you sweat—led to the most significant improvement. About 30 minutes twice a week was enough to make a difference.

Walking came next. Resistance training followed. Traditional cardio and blended routines didn’t have quite the same effect. Even though past studies have championed aerobic workouts for better sleep, this new meta-analysis gives yoga the edge, especially when done consistently.

No one’s totally sure why, but breathwork might be the key. The kind used in yoga has been shown to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps pull the body out of high-alert mode. Some research also suggests yoga affects brainwaves, nudging the mind into deeper rest. It works on the body and the nervous system at the same time, in a way that’s hard to replicate with weights or treadmills. There’s also the added benefit of structure—having something to physically do, rather than trying to think your way into calm.

There are caveats. The researchers note that yoga varies widely in intensity and style, so results can be inconsistent. Plus, sleep disturbances don’t look the same for everyone. What knocks one person out might do nothing for someone else. And not everyone has access to in-person classes or a space at home to stretch out in peace.

Still, the pattern is clear. Regular movement matters. And when that movement involves your breath and your muscles working together, the payoff might be a longer, better sleep.

If you’ve been trying to nap your way out of insomnia or chew your way through the supplement aisle, maybe it’s time to move instead. You don’t need to become a yoga person. Just pick a flow that pushes you a bit and see what happens. Personally, an intense vinyasa flow in a 95-degree room seems to do the trick.

Worst case, you get stronger. Best case, you finally sleep through the night without rehashing everything you said or didn’t say that day.