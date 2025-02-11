This OnlyFans Model Never Shows Her Face—But Does That Really Matter?

There’s something about anonymity that naturally pulls us in. Perhaps it’s the allure of the mystery, or the idea that maybe, if you watch closely enough, you’ll eventually get a peek behind the curtain. Artists like Marshmello, who wears a helmet to hide his identity, are hugely popular despite fans having no face to associate with their creations.

Some OnlyFans creators also use mystique to their advantage. One creator, known only as Jess, shares every part of her body with her followers—except her face. She’s turned her anonymity into a publicity device, going by “A Girl With No Face” on social media.

Jess has amassed more than 73.7K followers on socials and another thousand or so on OnlyFans, all the while sticking to the rule she set for herself when she first created her online persona in 2020: remain anonymous.

She tells VICE that she wants to keep her porn and her personal life separate. It’s not because she’s afraid of backlash from family or friends, she says. It’s simply that she likes to keep that part of herself, well, to herself. And though there are some face reveal requests, many of her fans get off on the impersonal nature of her content.

“Revealing my face has always been something people have asked about, and while I wouldn’t shut the door on it completely, I feel like the ‘no face’ thing has sort of become a part of my brand,” she explained. “I get almost as many people telling me I shouldn’t show my face as there are people telling me I should.”

Jess’ fans are free to imagine a face for her, but she has dropped a few facts here and there to give them some idea of the person behind the explicit content. She just turned 28 not too long ago. She’s also a graphic designer. Her followers are also aware she’s from San Diego, she supports the Chargers, and she currently resides in the Pacific Northwest. The latter is partly what inspired her to create an OnlyFans in the first place.

Before having a subscription model, Jess tells VICE she was actually posting pornographic pics for free on Reddit. Then she realized there was a market for what she was posting, and that she had something to offer that others weren’t necessarily doing. She loves being naked in the great outdoors, so posting exhibitionist-type photos lounging mountainside, nude from the waist down, was how she began on the path to OnlyFans fame.

The thrill of anonymous public nudity evolved into the foundation of her OnlyFans page. I asked her if she felt any regrets about keeping her face hidden. She actually opened my eyes to the “benefits” of faceless content, chief of which is protection from stalkers.

Jess sacrifices things like marketing opportunities and influencer events, and would likely have a far larger account if she gave followers a glimpse at her face. She’s also hit with plenty of catfishing claims, which she never really understands because it’s “always been funny to me since I post all the same stuff any other creator would, just with my face out of frame.”

“It’s pretty common knowledge among OnlyFans creators that being faceless makes everything more challenging,” she went on. “Automatically, building and connecting to an audience is more difficult… facial expressions are really important for human connection, so faceless creators generally have to find a niche to truly grow a community.”

That niche is the aforementioned naked pics in the woods, as well as the sports posts she shares on X. A quick look at her page, and you’ll see some of the wild things she does, like writing random messages across her butt. One of her most viral moments was when she wrote, “Fire Lynn,” across her ass, echoing the general fan sentiment that the Chargers should move on from their head coach (and they did). After Sunday’s Super Bowl, she did something similar to spite the Chiefs.

She did share with VICE that she was “found out” once after someone from her school noticed some familiar backgrounds in her content. After some digging around, she learned that a handful of people had discovered her identity. Despite this, however, her identity remains unknown among her fans. Jess says she learned a lot from that situation as well, including monitoring the backgrounds she shares and not posting “live” while she’s still at the location shown in her content.

Rather than abandoning her anonymity or her platform altogether after being called out, Jess says it was kind of a relief.

“When I first started posting, the idea of something like that happening scared the hell out of me,” she noted. “But when it actually happened, it was kind of relieving. It’s stressful keeping that big of a secret for four-plus years.”

Still, though, she has no plans to abandon the “no face” shtick. It’s brought her a well-paying side gig and allowed her to purchase her first home and fund annual vacations—without the fear of being identified as a porn creator in the grocery store.

She’s thought about going full-time with her OnlyFans account, but the amount of work that goes into that career choice is a little more than she’s willing to do. Jess wants to keep her “fun, sexy thing” just as she intended it to be from the jump. “At the end of the day, I wanted it to feel as least like a job as possible,” she said.

“People are usually pretty surprised at how much more NSFW my Onlyfans is after seeing my Twitter page. My Onlyfans is my sexual playground while my Twitter is pretty much just who I am as a person,” she expanded. “I try not to take things too seriously, at the end of the day there’s nothing forcing me to do this, I do it because I enjoy it. So I try to have fun, with whatever and wherever I’m posting. I don’t put too much pressure on myself, and I think that is reflected in how much fun I have in my content. Just a gal from the Pacific Northwest that likes being naked outdoors and watching football!”

Sounds like Jess has figured out how to carve out the perfect niche for her, all while being able to keep her identity hidden. That’s pretty remarkable in today’s age!