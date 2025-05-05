This OnlyFans Stars’ Billboard Keeps Getting Vandalized

We aren’t kidding when we say OnlyFans content is literally everywhere. The content creation platform has seen its brand take off over the past year or so, and now its stars are competing with industry giants for space on billboards.

TMZ revealed details about adult star Chloe Amour, who put up money to market herself on a Los Angeles billboard to promote her OnlyFans page. This is one of the first times I’ve heard of these creators going to this length to brand themselves, but I can’t say it’s all that surprising.

They’re bringing in a ton of money, so why not try to parlay that into a marketing campaign?

People Won’t Stop Vandalizing This OnlyFans Model’s Billboard

It’s unclear how much Amour has spent to spotlight herself and her platform on the signage, but AdTime Marketing typically sells a LA-based billboard in the ballpark of $8,500 to $11,000 per month.

So that gives you an idea of how much some OnlyFans models are bringing in. Amour has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, and it appears she’s also set up billboards in Las Vegas last November, according to her social media pages.

The only problem for Amour, though, is that it seems like people aren’t fans of the strategy. TMZ shared that the billboard has been vandalized three times since being created and that the company behind it, Regency Outdoor, believes it’s religious protestors who don’t support her line of work.

The billboard itself is nothing extreme. It shows a photo of Amour, her website, and her socials with an OnlyFans image. As she told the outlet, it’s not “slutty.” I’ve seen more sexually revealing billboards for adult nightclubs when driving down I-95 in Philadelphia, to be honest. She isn’t considering removing the ad, either, and instead will fight even harder to ensure it stays up even if it keeps getting defaced, “I’m not giving up.”

At this point, the billboard has already worked in her favor. We’re writing about her, aren’t we?