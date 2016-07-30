This Paloma is a Margarita’s Sexier, More Citrusy Cousin

Photo by Becky Hughes

It’s just about August, it’s a 1,000 degrees and your carne asada is prepped and ready for grilling. Now you just need something to pair with your juicy cut of beef. Something that’s ice cold, citrusy, and boozy AF—preferably tequila. It’s time for a margarita, right?

Wrong.

Look, we love a margarita in our mouths as much as Kitty Sanchez, but let’s be honest: Margaritas are about as Mexican as Cinco de Mayo, which is to say that, yes, they’ve have Mexican roots, but they’re way more celebrated stateside than south of the border. And that’s totally OK.

But the margarita has a more authentic—and arguably more refreshing—cousin: The Paloma. It’s sweet, it’s sour, it’s bitter, and it’s salty. All that’s missing is the umami, but who the hell needs that when it’s 100 degrees outside? .

Best of all, it’s absurdly easy to make. Just shake up some lime juice, grapefruit juice, and tequila. Then pour over ice in a salt-rimmed glass, and top with soda water. Or just book a flight to the Yuctan, and sip this tasty cocktail on the powder-white sand. No matter how pale you are, the paloma will keep you from looking like a total gringo.