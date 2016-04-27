This Perfect Spring Salad Is an Explosion of Hazelnuts and Fresh Herbs

Salad. Sigh.

So many people think of salad as the filler meal for days when you feel like you’ve been a little bit bad lately—perhaps too much whiskey, or pizza, or both. A bowl full of greenery helps one pretend that all of their vices have been eradicated and expunged, perhaps at the cost of eating pleasure.

No longer. This salad is a delight through and through.

No iceberg lettuce or browning romaine here, friends—this lovely mix starts with arugula and mâche or purslane. Fava beans, peas, hazelnuts, and radishes add a little bit of crunch and bulk. But it’s the combination of fresh herbs that give it big, booming spring flavor: cilantro, dill, basil, and parsley.

For the dressing, we keep it simple. Hazelnut oil, lemon juice, and fresh ground pepper will do the trick. Oh, and cannabis oil. Did we mention that this salad can get you high if you so wish? Well, it can. If you have important life decisions to make, maybe opt for regular olive oil instead. (Or maybe not. It’s your world.)

We learned a lesson today: Don’t underestimate salad. It’s a beautiful thing.