This Perfectly Grilled Rib-Eye Is Almost Impossible to Mess Up

So you want to host a summer cookout. You’ll need to get your meats in order. (Vegans, we’ll have you covered later.) Burgers are obvious. Hot dogs are stupidly simple. Chicken? Eh.

But steak—specifically, a fat-dripping, well-marbled rib-eye—that’ll win the day. Unlike chicken and hot dogs, an expertly grilled rib-eye doesn’t require a lot of foofy accoutrements or seasoning. Salt, and maybe a few scallions, is all you need.

Videos by VICE

An expertly grilled rib-eye also doesn’t require a lot of grilling expertise. Here’s the basic strategy: Get your grill ripping hot, place the fat side down on the grill, and wait a good five minutes.

Do not mess with it. Do not flip it. Do not even look at that steak.

Once those five minutes have passed, turn the rib-eye over and repeat the “do not mess with it” maneuver for another five minutes, unless you want it a little more done. (Stop it. You don’t.)

Take that beefy bit of heaven off the heat, let it rest for 15 minutes, and prepare yourself for awe and admiration by everyone who’s lucky enough to get a slice.