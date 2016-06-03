Should Starbucks Pull Its Stores from Trump’s Properties?

People have long complained about the ubiquity of Starbucks—they seem to be on every other street corner in countless cities, potentially edging out independent coffee purveyors, much to the chagrin of hipsters and coffee snobs nationwide. But a new petition is protesting the presence of Starbucks in very specific properties—those owned by the golden-tressed, marzipan-complected presidential hopeful, Donald Trump.

The petition, created by someone named Kyle Brooks, asks Starbucks to terminate its leases at all Trump properties. The argument that Starbucks shouldn’t be in business with Trump as a lessee is based on what the petition calls the interests of “belonging, inclusion, and diversity.” Now posted on Care2, an activist petition site, the petition has almost reached its goal of 8,000 signatures so far.

The petition states: “Starbucks is a bold company that values belonging, inclusion, and diversity. They have continuously stood beside the LGBT community, African-Americans, and other minority communities. Unfortunately, Starbucks still has a business partner with a man who has called Mexicans rapists, stereotyped the Muslim community as terrorists, and disgraces women. That man is no other than Donald J. Trump.”

Starbucks and Trump have had a somewhat complicated relationship in the past. Last holiday season, Trump dissed the coffee chain for offering a generic red cup instead of one that he felt would more properly commemorate Christmas. Trump, as he has been known to do with respect to other contentious statements he makes, later walked away from that position saying, “Seriously, I don’t care.” After a season of controversy, Starbucks stuck with its red cups.

Now Brooks would like us all to join him “in urging Starbucks to terminate its leases at all Trump properties, and once again show that it stands behind its values of belonging, inclusion, and diversity.” MUNCHIES reached out to Starbucks for comment, but has yet to hear back.

While its not entirely clear, Brooks may be something of a serial petitioner. We found another petition regarding the right-wing Koch Foundation’s support of George Mason University, sponsored by one Kyle Brooks. Not to mention a petition to get someone named Kyle Brooks to grow a moustache, if he raises 500 signatures. That petition appears to have failed.

In any event, the Kyle Brooks of the Starbucks-Trump petition seems intent on wedging himself and lots of voters in the middle of a lucrative and highly caffeinated relationship. Although it is unclear how many Starbucks there are in Trump-owned or managed properties, there is one in Trump Tower, the glitzy building that serves as the candidate’s headquarters smack in the middle of midtown Manhattan. We can only imagine that that location brings in plenty of coffee drinkers every day—one of whom may in fact be the Donald himself.