This Pineapple Agua Fresca Tastes Like Mexican Summertime

Depending on where you live, summer can be hard to deal with. (London comes to mind, in particular.) You wake up with sunlight streaming through your curtains, so throw on your best shorts and new sandals, only for it to rain all afternoon. Or you board the bus as coifed and clean-scented as a Scandinavian architect … and get off three stops later looking like you’ve just done a hot yoga session wearing a fleece-lined dressing gown.

Maybe we should start looking to cities that get an actual, real summer (as opposed to six weeks of sporadic sunshine) for tips on keeping cool during the warmer months.

Videos by VICE

Take Mexico City, for example. When the temperature rises, residents start sipping agua fresca. These soft drinks are made by infusing ice-cold water with seasonal fruit and syrups, sold at street stalls across the capital.

Emma Woodward was so inspired by the sweet beverage on a trip to Mexico City eight years ago, that she scribbled down as many recipes as she could from local vendors. One of her favorites is this extra fruity version, made with a whole fresh pineapple, agave syrup, and just a hint of jalapeño heat.

Serve in a plastic bag for the full Mexican drinking experience—or just guzzle directly from the blender for more immediate refreshment.