Last October, I wrote about an incident that occurred at Wisconsin’s Famous Yeti’s Pizza, wherein the beloved local pizza joint accidentally laced several pizzas with high-concentration doses of THC. Then it unknowingly served the pizzas to its customers.

This week, the CDC released its report on how exactly that happened.

Famous Yeti’s Pizza in Stoughton, Wisconsin, was just your average neighborhood pizza spot serving up slices and garlic bread. In October 2024, customers reported feeling extraordinarily high after eating some of their pizzas.

Over the span of three days, at least 85 unsuspecting diners were unintentionally dosed with THC after the restaurant accidentally used infused cooking oil from a shared kitchen.

According to a new CDC report, the restaurant ran out of cooking oil on October 22 and borrowed a batch from a shared commercial kitchen space. Unbeknownst to the staff, that oil was laced with THC, courtesy of a neighboring edibles manufacturer operating in the same facility.

The result was a bunch of people getting their minds blasted into space with the very thing they would usually order after they had gotten high. Customers reported all the usual signs of being stoned, like dizziness, sleepiness, and anxiety.

Emergency services first caught wind of the chaos on October 24, when seven people landed in the hospital exhibiting classic signs of THC intoxication. Some had no idea what hit them, like one customer who only learned he was high after testing positive at the hospital, despite never knowingly consuming cannabis.

Of the 85 people affected, 47 were men, 38 were women, and eight were under the age of 18. Thirty-three sought medical attention, including three who were hospitalized overnight. Fortunately, no one suffered serious long-term harm, and the contamination was deemed accidental. No charges were filed, as there was no identifiable criminal mastermind to apprehend.

Someone grabbed the wrong bottle, which led to 85 people being on an impromptu fantastic voyage by an anthropomorphic pizza that probably sounded like Seth Rogen.

Famous Yeti’s issued a public apology and promised to tighten its storage and kitchen protocols. The restaurant temporarily shut down but reopened a few days later.

The CDC now warns that these types of “mass THC intoxication events” could become more common as cannabis-infused products share space with everyday food businesses. The CDC suggests better regulations, more transparent labeling, and maybe just something as simple as double-checking to make sure the oil you’re tossing in the dough hasn’t been infused with THC.