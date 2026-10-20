This Pop Icon Claims Dolly Parton Contacted Her From the Beyond Ahead of Sold-Out Comeback Shows

In 1992, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus asked country legend Dolly Parton to be the godmother of his daughter, Miley. Parton gladly accepted, and throughout Miley’s life, the two were very close. Many mistook Dolly for being Miley’s aunt, since she played Aunt Dolly on Hannah Montana. In real life, she was her godmother, which was special because Dolly never had kids of her own.

Following Dolly Parton’s passing on August 25, 2026, Miley Cyrus has been struggling with her grief. Miley Cyrus performed two sold-out comeback concerts at the Hollywood Bowl on October 16 and October 18.

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On the second evening, October 18, Miley performed a cover of Parton’s legendary hit, “Jolene”. Before this tribute, she shared a story with the crowd. “I actually have a Dolly mannequin in my bedroom. She gave it to me for Christmas, and it’s dressed like her, it’s built like her, and when I was by myself, I actually took my phone and I played ‘Jolene’ for her on video, just holding it up to the mannequin and lit a candle.”

Next, Miley began to play with the supernatural. “And I put a flower down for her, and I said, ‘Dolly, if you’re here right now, flicker the lights,’ and I didn’t say anything out loud, but the entire hallway started flickering.”

Miley Claims Her FIANCÉ can Vouch for This Experience

It’s only natural to be a little skeptical. This specific “flick the lights” attempt to contact the supernatural has been attempted time and time again, mostly by children. But Miley claims her fiancé, Maxx Morando, can vouch for her claim, as he also witnessed the experience.

“He was there, but he didn’t know what I said. But I know Dolly’s here with me tonight, and I’m feeling some of the feelings that I’m most afraid of, but having her here with me is getting me through, and having you here with me is getting me through. So no matter what it takes, this show is for you. And for Dolly.”

Throughout Sunday’s performance, Miley burst into tears numerous times when honoring Dolly Parton. Not only did she cover “Jolene”, but later in the set, she also asked the crowd to sing along to “Used To Be Young” while holding a framed picture of the country star. She told the crowd, “Let my Aunt Dolly hear you!”

Miley Cyrus’ sold-out performances at the Hollywood Bowl came just one month after her tenth album was released. Bass Persuades, released on September 18, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images