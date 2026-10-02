This Pop Star and TV Personality Wants AI to Be ‘Welcome to the Table’ in the Music Industry

AI is becoming more and more normalized as time goes on. People use it for seemingly everything: simple research, optimizing daily tasks, advice, and more. Despite the many detractors, others are going above and beyond to try to compromise or outright defend the use of artificial intelligence. Several musicians, in particular, are at the forefront, arguing for its creative potential. Now, we can add Kelly Clarkson to that list.

On an episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, the pop singer and TV personality gave her take on AI in the music industry. She firmly believed there’s a ton of good to be gleaned from it, both practically and artistically.

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“Controversial? I don’t care: I love AI,” Kelly Clarkson told the podcast hosts. “There are very amazing things with AI that I’m obsessed with. I’m into it artistically, too. I have fun with it.”

Additionally, she argued that most opinions on AI within music are too “black and white.” Instead of shunning the medium, she wants to invite it into the fold. Her only caveat, though, is that it should never outright replace human artistry. Instead, they should have separate charts and fields to operate in.

Kelly Clarkson Stands Up for The Use of AI in Music

“I think it’s welcome to the table—I think it’s really cool what we’re going to create with AI musically. I think it’s a fun field to play in, but I don’t think they should be competing with humans,” Clarkson stressed.

“When you see AI artists competing on a chart with humans, I have an issue. I think there should be a separate chart,” Kelly Clarkson continued. “There are so many amazing scientific things that are happening. I don’t think it’s going anywhere, but you have to be able to differentiate. We can’t lose human. There can be an appetite for both, is what I’m saying.”

Kelly Clarkson didn’t dig into how artists should use AI, whether for the small minutiae of production or for full generative use. What we do know is that the backlash has led some artists to step back a little.

For instance, Mary J. Blige objected to being included in a Suno ad amid the backlash, despite mixed messages from someone claiming to be one of her representatives. “As soon as we learned this was not the case, and that Ms. Blige was uncomfortable, we terminated the advertising campaign,” Suno shared in a statement.

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