This Pop Star Just Set a World Record With His Unconventional Touring Method

After concluding his mini-residency in London, Harry Styles set a world record with his atypical Together, Together Tour. On July 4, 2026, he closed the book on an impressive 12-show run at Wembley Stadium, which began on June 12.

After that, Styles set the record for the longest single-run residency by an artist at Wembley Stadium. The Guinness World Records experts were on hand to present Styles with a certificate marking his impressive achievement. Additionally, Styles made sure every person in his touring crew got their own copy to commemorate their hard work.

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Coldplay held the previous record from their 2025 Music of the Spheres World Tour. They played 10 shows at Wembley, but now Harry Styles has them beat. However, he almost didn’t break the record, as there were initially only six shows scheduled for Wembley. Six more dates were added due to increased demand. So it looks like Styles has his fans to partially thank for the opportunity to make music history.

Harry Styles Continues On Innovative Tour of Mini-Residencies

Harry Styles’ unusual way of touring after his latest album is definitely out of the norm. Following the record-breaking run of shows at Wembley, he’s playing a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden. He’s got a ways to go before he reaches Billy Joel’s lifetime status, but that run of shows will likely break records as well.

Definitely an interesting way of doing things. But Styles has admitted that he prefers performing this way. And we can’t imagine his fans are complaining.

“I think [the residency] makes the show better,” he told Apple Music in March 2026. “I think you can build something that doesn’t have to travel every night. I think the show itself is better.”

Styles is far from the only artist exploring this way of touring. Artists like The Backstreet Boys and Radiohead are leaning into residencies instead of a constantly traveling tour. For Styles, he said that it not only improves the show, but benefits him personally as well.

“I think there’s something in this that allows me to, like, stay in my life while I’m doing it, and therefore I think allows me to take care of myself better, which I think makes me better at doing the thing,” he explained.