This Pop Star May Have Confirmed a 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Performance as the Rumor Mill Continues To Turn

An Apple Music leak, endless rumors, and a cheeky social media post is fueling speculation that Miley Cyrus is the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime headliner. Already the rumors are swirling, especially since Cyrus just released a new album. She’s making brand new waves in the pop music world, and what better way to continue that reign than with a Halftime Show?

During the week of October 7, 2026, Apple Music allegedly hinted at the next Halftime headliner with a social media post. The image was what looked like a silhouette of a female performer, but any identifying features were obscured. Apple Music quickly deleted the post. But not before it made the rounds and added grist to the rumor mill.

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Whether the post was a calculated leak from the Halftime presenter or an accident from a social media intern isn’t clear. But it managed to get Miley Cyrus’ attention. With her own social media post, she seemingly confirmed the rumors. But is it actually true?

Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at Super Bowl Halftime Rumors, Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Following the swirl of speculation about the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Miley Cyrus poked some fun with her own Instagram post. She dropped several black and white photos of herself in rehearsal mode, but it was the caption that got people talking.

“Bowl rehearsals. See you soon,” she wrote. Convenient timing to get everyone in a tizzy over the Super Bowl. But it’s much more likely that Cyrus was referring to her upcoming show at the Hollywood Bowl. Fans in the comments made note of this.

“I was screaming throughout the restaurant till I realize this was not the Super Bowl,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “You lowkey gotta specify which bowl.” Yet another fan asked, “How many of us thought Super Bowl instead of Hollywood Bowl?”

Despite her poking fun at the Halftime rumors, Miley Cyrus would actually be a good pick for the Super Bowl. She released her tenth album in September, is a household name in pop music with a tight grip on both the nostalgic Millennial and older Gen Z demographics, plus she’s the goddaughter of the late Dolly Parton. The potential for a solid pop Halftime show with a tribute to Dolly Parton is right there. But fans will have to wait and see.

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