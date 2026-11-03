This Popular Gen Z Hairstyle Could Be Causing Hair Loss, Dermatologists Warn

The slicked-back bun can make anyone look put-together, even on four hours of sleep and three days without washing their hair. Unfortunately, your hairline might not appreciate the effort.

The hair loss in question is called traction alopecia, and it happens when repeated pulling damages hair follicles. Ballet dancers and women in the military have dealt with this for ages, thanks to years of wearing their hair pulled back. The American Academy of Dermatology warns that tight hairstyles can cause hair loss, and the slicked-back bun popularized by the clean girl trend comes with the same risk.

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Trichologist and hairstylist Tina Mui told the New York Post that she understands the appeal. Pulling your hair back tightly can give your face a temporary lifted appearance. But wearing it that way every day can eventually thin the hair around your temples and forehead.

One tight bun isn’t going to make your hair fall out, though. Dermatologist Mark Strom explained that the damage comes from repeated tension over time. One commenter noted that women in the military were already familiar with what years of wearing tight buns can do to a hairline.

And we’ve been here before. Back in 2015, VICE reported that dermatologists were seeing young men with thinning hairlines from wearing tight topknots. Different decade, same unfortunate consequences for the hairline.

Your Favorite Slicked-Back Bun Might Be Making Your Hair Fall Out

The good news is, hair loss from tight hairstyles isn’t always permanent, especially if you notice it early. Once the constant pulling stops, your hair has a chance to grow back. Years of wearing it tightly, though, can cause damage that won’t go away. You might first notice thinning around your temples or little broken hairs along your forehead. Your scalp might even start hurting before you notice any thinning. And really, a bun shouldn’t hurt.

Tight buns aren’t responsible for every thinning hairline, either. Mui said she sees hair loss associated with stress, hormonal changes, illness, poor sleep, and rapid weight loss, including weight loss linked to GLP-1 medications.

There’s no reason to give up the slicked-back bun altogether. A little less tension, a few days with your hair down, and some attention to any thinning around your hairline can help. If you’re already noticing hair loss, a dermatologist can help you figure out what’s happening. Nurse practitioner Shaina Rainford had one piece of advice for the Post: “Sleek does not have to mean tight.”