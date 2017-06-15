This Porn Company Will Pay Your Internet Bill If You Live-Stream Your Home 24/7

If you can handle living life like you’re in The Truman Show, there are worse ways to make money. The adult camming site CamSoda is introducing LifeStream, a program that will pay live streamers $200 a month, cover their internet bills, and supply up to three high-definition 720P webcams if they’ll commit to being watched every day, all day.

CamSoda’s a porn site, but the LifeStream contract doesn’t demand anything sexual to happen on-camera.

Charley Hart, one of CamSoda’s models who has two years of experience in the camming industry and who has beta tested the LifeStream program, compared it to playing The Sims.

“Those characters have free will to move about, but then if you interact with them, you could get them to do things. I’m gonna do what I regularly do, doing my makeup or something, but the guys can spring me into action, spring me to life, and I become their little playtoy,” she said, referring to viewers who can comment in a chatroom alongside the stream. “I love that.”

I told Hart that it sounds invasive to have cameras broadcasting from inside your home all day, but she assured me that it’s less intense than her regular camming. “You don’t always have to be doing something sexy. There are guys that tell me you don’t have to do anything.” They’re just happy to observe her going about her day, she said.

People interested in signing up to be watched 24/7 can contact CamSoda and sign a contract outlining the dos and don’ts of LifeStream life. Once the cameras are up and running, streamers can’t play audible music, and televisions must be out of frame. Visitors to a streamer’s house have to sign an agreement and be vetted by CamSoda. According to the contract, CamSoda will terminate any stream that break these rules.

Otherwise, there are no expectations, as long nothing illegal happens on camera.

“What’s great about it is, you almost forget it’s there,” Hart said. “You realize the things you do are not that different than anyone else, and the things you’re doing are interesting to someone.”