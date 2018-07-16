This Porn Star Couple Got Engaged Immediately After Filming a Gang Bang

Love is amazing, and it’s sweaty, and it’s sexy, and it’s weird, and it looks really different for everyone. Just ask porn star Brian Bonds who proposed to his boyfriend Mason Lear moments after filming a gang bang scene with eight other dudes.

Gay Star News reported that Brian got down on one knee soon after the director called cut, and told Mason: “Well, this is the end of our tour and I can say that this was probably the best day that ever happened between us. And I’d love to do it over and over again, but there is one difference that I want. I want you wearing this.”

Masaon said yes straight away, and the two plan to keep their relationship open after they marry.

Brian then shared the news on his own Twitter, and was quick to shut down anyone with objections to how he popped the question. In one response he explained: “This is how I wanted to propose to my future husband, with my friends around after and crazy fun time at the end of a month and a half long tour. I don’t give a buck-tooth fuck what conservatives (or anybody) thinks. We fought for our rights to love and marry who we want.”

When you put it like that, it kind of makes all other proposals sound pretty boring. Now just prey they live stream the wedding.